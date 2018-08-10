Analysts Set Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) PT at $12.67

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Immune Design from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMDZ. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Immune Design by 179.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immune Design by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 830,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immune Design by 132.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 254,696 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Immune Design by 1,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immune Design by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 161,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMDZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,783. Immune Design has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 2,324.21%. research analysts forecast that Immune Design will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

