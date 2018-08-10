Analysts Set Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Target Price at $30.29

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 590,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 259,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust opened at $27.89 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

