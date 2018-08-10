Analysts Set Boeing Co (BA) PT at $388.67

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $388.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.41. 2,745,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,181. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing has a 52-week low of $230.94 and a 52-week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

