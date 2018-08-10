Analysts Set $27.00 Price Target for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

GFED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.60% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares traded up $0.05, hitting $24.95, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of -0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.51%. research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.