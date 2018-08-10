Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):
- 8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$101.00.
- 8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$105.00.
- 8/3/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.00 to C$100.00.
- 7/30/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Kinaxis traded down C$0.94, hitting C$96.10, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 25,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,326. Kinaxis Inc has a 52 week low of C$63.15 and a 52 week high of C$98.40.
In related news, insider Megan Paterson sold 7,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$711,525.00. Also, insider David Peter Kelly sold 12,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$1,077,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,300 in the last 90 days.
