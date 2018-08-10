Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):

8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$101.00.

8/7/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$105.00.

8/3/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.00 to C$100.00.

7/30/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kinaxis traded down C$0.94, hitting C$96.10, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 25,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,326. Kinaxis Inc has a 52 week low of C$63.15 and a 52 week high of C$98.40.

In related news, insider Megan Paterson sold 7,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$711,525.00. Also, insider David Peter Kelly sold 12,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$1,077,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,300 in the last 90 days.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

