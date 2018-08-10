Analysts Offer Predictions for SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.46) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAGE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics opened at $147.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB Biotech AG increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,071,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,702,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

