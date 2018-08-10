Analysts Offer Predictions for Antares Pharma Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 222,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 342,062 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 533.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 377,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,486,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,336,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,861. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

