Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRZO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Carrizo Oil & Gas opened at $24.46 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $206,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,233.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $890,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,187 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

