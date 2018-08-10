Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (UPLD) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,976,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $612,510.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,192,926.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,665 shares of company stock worth $5,595,607. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 164.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 635,712 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $937,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software opened at $34.54 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $727.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

