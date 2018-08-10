Analysts Expect Presbia PLC (LENS) to Announce ($0.11) Earnings Per Share

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Presbia an industry rank of 125 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Presbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Presbia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Presbia opened at $2.12 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Presbia has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. sell-side analysts expect that Presbia will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

