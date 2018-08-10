Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Announce $3.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.57. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $200.89. 21,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,130. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $189.26 and a 12 month high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

