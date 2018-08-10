Analysts Expect Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Energy Transfer Partners reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer Partners.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETP opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer Partners has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.89%.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

