Analysts Expect CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) to Post ($0.28) Earnings Per Share

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CELLECT BIOTECH/S an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on CELLECT BIOTECH/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S traded down $0.09, reaching $5.23, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,281. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.99.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. analysts expect that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S makes up about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

