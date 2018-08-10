Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $89.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.57 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $85.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $354.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $354.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $373.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $376.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Harding acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $25,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $73,948. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 153,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services traded down $0.12, reaching $25.13, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.