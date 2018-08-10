Analysts Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $87.53 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply