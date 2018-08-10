Analysts Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $87.53 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

