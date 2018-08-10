Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.71. Olin reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 193,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Olin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin traded down $0.63, reaching $29.70, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

