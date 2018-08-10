Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.39 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oil States International in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of Oil States International traded up $0.40, reaching $33.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.69. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

