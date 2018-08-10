Analysts Anticipate Domtar Corp (UFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Domtar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Domtar reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Domtar traded up $0.07, hitting $49.87, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 363,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,565. Domtar has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 40,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,913,819.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Domtar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Domtar by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 1,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 147,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 137,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

