Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 87,135 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APC. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of APC stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.