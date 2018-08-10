Amtech Systems (ASYS) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) received a $11.00 target price from stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Amtech Systems opened at $5.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.19 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 186.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,127,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 292,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 37.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

