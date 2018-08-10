Amtech Systems (ASYS) Downgraded by Benchmark

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of Amtech Systems opened at $5.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $84.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.17. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 545,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.