Ampliphi Biosciences (APHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ampliphi Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%.

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 68,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,678. Ampliphi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

