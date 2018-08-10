Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8,640.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,394,269 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 855,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,716,000 after buying an additional 844,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,726,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $956,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $3,105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

APH opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

