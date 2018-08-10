Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AMPH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 147,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $829.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $53,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,065,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,153.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,649 shares of company stock valued at $542,766 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

