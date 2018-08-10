Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $35. EPS beat, Amneal lowered its 2018 financial guidance. Since the decrease was primarily driven by the timing of product opportunities, our investment thesis remains intact. We still believe that Amneal will be able to successfully grow from a mid-size generics company into a leading generics and specialty pharma company. Therefore, upward earnings revisions in 2019+ should drive the stock higher. These upward earnings revisions should come from: 1) operating margin expansion, 2) high-margin brand drug sales, and 3) strategic M&A, post the integration of Amneal.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.16, reaching $20.30, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 68.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,351,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.