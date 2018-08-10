Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AMICUS THERAPEUTICS is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral therapeutics known as pharmacological chaperones for the treatment of a range of human genetic diseases. Pharmacological chaperone technology involves the use of small molecules that selectively bind to and stabilize proteins in cells, leading to improved protein folding and trafficking, and increased activity. Amicus is initially targeting lysosomal storage disorders, which are severe, chronic genetic diseases with unmet medical needs. Amicus has completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Amigal(TM) for the treatment of Fabry disease and is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of Plicera(TM) for the treatment of Gaucher disease. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,029. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 460.04%. equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,431.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,650. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

