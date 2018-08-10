AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (AFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (NASDAQ:AFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AMERN FIN TR IN/SH opened at $14.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AMERN FIN TR IN/SH has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business. It specializes in owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties which are net leased primarily to investment grade and other tenants and, as a result of the mergers, a portfolio of retail properties consisting primarily of power centers and lifestyle centers.

