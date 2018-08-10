American Railcar Industries (ARII) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Media coverage about American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Railcar Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3534336292068 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of American Railcar Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,645. The company has a market cap of $889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.31. American Railcar Industries has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Get American Railcar Industries alerts:

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.41 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Railcar Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARII shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.