American Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

EFA stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

