American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in American Express by 14,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Express by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. analysts expect that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens set a $97.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $897,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

