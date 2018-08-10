American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,527.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after buying an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Apple by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $337,715,000 after buying an additional 1,457,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Apple by 180.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $257,300,000 after buying an additional 957,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,691,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $3,259,682.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $910,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,857 shares of company stock worth $19,222,507 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,027.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $209.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.46.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

