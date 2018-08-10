Ameren Corp (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Ameren traded up $0.11, hitting $62.94, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 100,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,455. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

