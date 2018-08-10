AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 6,742,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,099 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

