Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Analysts expect Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) to report sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amber Road’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $21.64 million. Amber Road reported sales of $20.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full-year sales of $85.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $85.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $93.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million.

AMBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

AMBR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Amber Road news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,911.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,789,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,848 shares of company stock worth $916,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amber Road by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amber Road by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amber Road by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amber Road by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

