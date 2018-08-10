Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.45

News coverage about Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambac Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2210744865526 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,352. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.