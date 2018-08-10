Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $61.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Amarin reported sales of $47.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $228.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $234.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $396.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $457.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $80,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $9,998,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 1,621,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

