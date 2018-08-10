Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises opened at $49.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

