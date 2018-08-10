Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 1,829 Park National Co. (PRK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 51.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of Park National opened at $110.37 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

PRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

