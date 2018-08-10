AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) PT Raised to $31.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $24.90 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

