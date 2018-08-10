Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

AIMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,626. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $172,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,360. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.