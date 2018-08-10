Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3 Technologies opened at $210.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $177.50 and a 52-week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

LLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.45.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

