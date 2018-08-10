Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,779 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 49.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $502,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.56. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

