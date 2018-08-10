Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,293 Shares of Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $60.19.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 152.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

