Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Square by 1,725.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 1,476.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$71.60” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $31,026,619.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock worth $75,240,756. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -693.80 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.