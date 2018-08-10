Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet Inc Class C earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 44.9332532580224 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GOOG opened at $1,249.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $903.40 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $852.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,285.00 price target (down from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,244.06.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,841.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

