Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,405.00 price target (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,244.06.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,249.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $903.40 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares in the company, valued at $647,841.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total value of $80,807.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

