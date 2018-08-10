Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,264.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $918.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

