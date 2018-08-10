Allstate Corp (ALL) EVP Susan L. Lees Sells 22,189 Shares

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allstate traded down $0.63, reaching $98.85, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 125,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 26.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

