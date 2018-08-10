Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -0.08

News articles about Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua Biomedical earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2606366855486 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Alliqua Biomedical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Alliqua Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. Alliqua Biomedical had a negative net margin of 114.41% and a negative return on equity of 122.50%. sell-side analysts predict that Alliqua Biomedical will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

