Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.06.

ADS opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 23.57 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,661,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

